    Bettor Wins $44,650 After Placing $50 Wager on Hideki Matsuyama, Eric Bledsoe Parlay

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Everyone knows the best way to win money while gambling on sports is by pairing Hideki Matsuyama and Eric Bledsoe.

    Wait, what?

    One bettor won more than $44,000 on a $50 bet by pairing the newest Masters champion with Bledsoe's scoring ability. The parlay called for Matsuyama to win the Masters and Bledsoe to score 25 or more points in Saturday's game between his New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets:

    Talk about winning by a narrow margin.

    Bledsoe finished with 26 points in a loss, while Matsuyama held off Will Zalatoris by a single stroke at Augusta National Golf Club.

    If you're going to win such an unusual parlay, you might as well win it with a little bit of drama.

