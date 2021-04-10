    Tony Finau Gets Motivational FaceTime Call from Tom Brady During Masters Delay

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2021

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    While stuck in the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club, Tony Finau apparently chatted with somebody who knows a thing or two about making a comeback on the biggest stage.

    Inclement weather forced the third round of the Masters to be suspended Saturday. During the delay, Jim Nantz said on the CBS broadcast that Finau had a FaceTime call with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

    Through eight holes in the third round, Finau is four shots back of tournament leader Justin Rose. He's also one over for the round after having birdied No. 3 but bogeyed Nos. 1 and 5.

    That isn't quite the same as trailing 28-3 in the third quarter of the Super Bowl, but Brady could certainly provide a helpful perspective.

    Unfortunately for Finau, Kyle Shanahan isn't serving as Rose's caddy for the Masters.

