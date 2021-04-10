MLS Investigating Sebastian Lletget's Use of Anti-Gay Slur on Instagram Video

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced Saturday it will investigate a video posted by L.A. Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget that featured him using an anti-gay slur while speaking Spanish.

Cyd Zeigler and Dawn Ennis of OutSports reported the video, which was posted Friday on Instagram and later deleted, included Lletget calling Galaxy teammate Julian Araujo "puto."

Lletget, 28, issued a statement of apology to OutSports:

"I messed up. Earlier today, I posted a video that included me using a derogatory slur in Spanish.

"I have taken down a video from my Instagram story but want to address its impact and not hide from this. I take full responsibility and ownership on what was an extremely poor and ill-thought phrase and have no excuse for my actions. I am sorry and know the pain that this term has caused for so many.

"I want to be part of the solution—not part of the problem—and continue to be an advocate and an ally for the LGBTQ+ community. Those who know me know my character and heart. I will remain outspoken in my support and advocacy. My error doesn't change that.

"Thanks for your accountability. I need to do and be better."

The Galaxy also released a statement about the situation to OutSports: "The L.A. Galaxy do not condone homophobic or derogatory language of any kind. The club stands with the LGBTQ+ community and will address this matter internally."

Lletget, a member of the United States men's national team, most recently played for L.A. in Wednesday's 2-2 preseason draw with the Colorado Rapids. He scored a goal in the contest.

The Galaxy wrap up their exhibition slate Saturday night against Real Salt Lake before opening the 2021 MLS regular season April 18 on the road against Inter Miami.

Lletget has been with the club since 2015.