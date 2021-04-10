76ers, Anthony Tolliver Reportedly Agree to 10-Day Contract

AP Photo/John Amis

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly added more depth at forward after agreeing to a deal with Anthony Tolliver.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Tolliver will sign a 10-day contract with the Sixers.

Wojnarowski noted that Tolliver worked out for Philadelphia last week prior to receiving a contract offer.

The 76ers are fairly healthy right now with Joel Embiid back from a knee injury. George Hill is still waiting to make his debut with the team after undergoing thumb surgery in February, but he told reporters after Tuesday's practice he hopes to be back "sooner than expected."

Hill was acquired on March 25 in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tolliver, 35, hasn't played in the NBA this season. He finished last year with the Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in each of their eight regular-season games during the restart.

The Sixers will be the 11th different team that Tolliver has played for since entering the NBA in 2008-09. He has averaged 6.2 points on 37.3 three-point shooting in 719 career games.

Philadelphia is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-17 record.