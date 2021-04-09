Randy Moss Gifts Killer Mike Autographed Vikings Jersey After Twitter Exchange

Photo By JERRY HOLT/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Back in 2001, when Outkast was at the height of their powers, up-and-coming rapper Killer Mike got a chance to drop a verse on the duo's single "The Whole World." Mike used the opportunity to shout out one of the best athletes in the world at the time—Minnesota Vikings wideout Randy Moss.

Nearly 20 years after Mike's iconic feature and well into his career as one of the top lyricists in hip hop, Moss paid homage to the rapper's verse by sending him a signed Vikings jersey featuring Mike's line about the wideout.

All it took for Mike to get his jersey was a simple ask on Twitter.

While the Atlanta rapper tends to represent his hometown as much as he can, this seems like an acceptable reason to rock another team's jersey. When one of the best receivers of all time sends you a personalized jersey, all normal rules go out the window.

The next time Mike finds himself in Minneapolis, he may just have to break this one out.