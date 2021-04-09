Jake Paul's Knockout of Nate Robinson Being Sold as an NFT for $10 Million

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul's knockout of ex-NBA player Nate Robinson in a boxing match last November is being sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for $10 million, per TMZ Sports.

The Triller NFT Marketplace is the home of the 1-of-1 token. The eventual owner will also get ownership of the final 30 seconds of an upcoming boxing match featuring Paul and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren, which will take place on April 17.

Paul defeated Robinson, who played professional basketball from 2005 to 2018, in the second round of their six-round matchup. He leveled Robinson with a big right hand just over one minute into the second round, ending the bout.

Paul will look to move to 3-0 in his boxing career when he fights Askren, a 36-year-old welterweight who went 19-2 (with one no contest) during his MMA career.

The ex-amateur wrestler also won the NCAA Division I wrestling titles in 2006 and 2007 for Missouri in the 174-pound weight class, among other honors.