49ers Rumors: Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch Only People Who Know Who SF Will Pick No. 3

Amid all the speculation about who the San Francisco 49ers might select with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, only a select few people in the organization actually know which way they are leaning.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 2:57 mark), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch "have not told people in their organization" who the pick will be and there are "only a couple people who actually really know, and they are not saying":

Since the 49ers acquired the No. 3 pick from the Miami Dolphins on March 26, they have often been linked to Alabama's Mac Jones.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Tuesday on ESPN Radio New York's DiPietro, Canty & Rothenberg that Jones will be San Francisco's pick, but the team is still going through the process of evaluating the quarterbacks in this year's draft class.

It's widely assumed that the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets will take Zach Wilson with the first two picks in the draft.

San Francisco is expected to select a quarterback with its top draft pick. Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the team, but has frequently been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason.

The 49ers still have Garoppolo under contract for two more seasons. He's been injury-prone and inconsistent throughout his career. The 29-year-old missed the final 13 games of the 2018 season with a torn ACL and 10 games last year with a sprained ankle.

When Garoppolo played a full season in 2019, he helped the 49ers win the NFC West with a 13-3 record and reach Super Bowl LIV.

The 2021 NFL draft will be held from April 29-May 1 from Cleveland.