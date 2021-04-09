Dodgers Unveil 2020 World Series Rings Featuring 232 Diamonds, 53 Sapphires

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Ahead of their home opener Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally got a chance to celebrate their 2020 World Series title with a ring ceremony.

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw didn't hide his excitement when he got his ring:

World Series MVP Corey Seager was also a fan favorite:

David Price opted out of last season and will auction off his ring to benefit The Players Alliance instead of keeping it:

The rings themselves are impressive and feature 53 sapphires and 232 diamonds:

The team ended the festivities by raising the new championship banner:

It was a joyous celebration for the Dodgers, which won its first title since 1988 last season. The squad had come close several times in recent years losing in the World Series in both 2017 and 2018 with much of the same core.

Friday's ceremony is even more meaningful considering most of the 2020 season was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the World Series played at a neutral Globe Life Field in Texas.

"[The ceremony] has been marked on the calendar for a while now," Kershaw told reporters Wednesday. "I'm excited for fans to be there...it's going to be very special for me."

About 11,000 fans were allowed in Dodgers Stadium for the ceremony and game against the Washington Nationals.