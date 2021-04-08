    Video: Orioles' Trey Mancini Gets Ovation in 1st Home AB Since Return from Cancer

    Joseph Zucker
April 9, 2021

    Trey Mancini received a warm reception the first time he stepped into the batter's box during the Baltimore Orioles' home opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

    It was Mancini's first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards since Sept. 21, 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer.

    The veteran outfielder returned to the field in February during spring training, with fans and players providing him with a standing ovation.

    "It was amazing,” Mancini told reporters. “I almost teared up a little bit, I’m not going to lie … it meant the world to me. It was a really, really cool moment and one of my favorite moments of my baseball career.

    Mancini grounded into a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning Thursday and came around to score on a two-run homer by Ryan Mountcastle. 

