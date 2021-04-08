    Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II, GSW Agree to 10-Day Contract

    The Golden State Warriors reportedly signed point guard Gary Payton II, who's been playing for Raptors 905 in the G League, to a 10-day contract.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news Thursday.

    Payton has spent most of his time in the G League since going undrafted in 2016, though he's also embarked on a few of NBA stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.

    The 28-year-old Oregon State product, who's the son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton, has averaged 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.6 minutes across 61 NBA appearances.

    He's found more consistent success in the G League, winning the 2019 title as a member of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and being named the 2020-21 G League Defensive Player of the Year.

    Payton averaged 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 55.5 percent from the field during the league's abbreviated 2020-21 season.

    In March, the 6'3'', 195-pound guard told Kelsea O'Brien of BasketballNews he hoped to eventually find a full-time home in the NBA.

    "I'm fine adapting, but it is frustrating at times," Payton said. "You want to be able to call one place home, and know that you're going to be there for a few years and not have to worry about your next move and whatnot. That's a little frustrating, but besides that, everything else is pretty much just grind it out and take it how it comes."

    His defense is his calling card, much like his dad, who was nicknamed The Glove for his defensive prowess, but he believes his offense can also translate to the NBA level.

    "So whatever I need to do for my team I'm going to do it," Payton told O'Brien. "If I need to run the point, I can. If I have to play off the ball, I think I do a very good job playing off the ball and finding little gaps and getting open without it."

    The Warriors, who rank 24th in points allowed per game (114.1), will likely give Payton some run during the 10-day deal. He'll probably match up with the opponent's top perimeter scorer when he's on the floor in what will be a good test of his progress.

