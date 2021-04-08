Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones 'Infatuated' with Kyle Pitts Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Courtney Culbreath/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

One player has reportedly caught the eye of Dallas Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones leading up to the 2021 NFL draft.

"We're hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts," ESPN insider Chris Mortensen said.

Dallas has the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

On the surface, it's easy to see why Jones would like someone like Pitts for the Dallas offense. He would join a group of talented playmakers in Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb around Dak Prescott and likely wouldn't have to worry about facing double teams in his rookie season.

That would create a significant issue for any defense because of the matchup problems he creates with his overall athleticism and size at 6'6" from the tight end position.

Linebackers would struggle to keep up with him downfield, and he could overpower plenty of safeties even at the NFL level. He used that skill set to tally 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games during the 2020 season for the Florida Gators.

While that possibility is surely intriguing for Jones and the Cowboys, the team also needs to address its defense to compete for a Super Bowl.

Dallas finished 23rd in the league in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed while missing the playoffs entirely in 2020 at 6-10. Picking in the top 10 figures to give it a chance to add an impact defender it otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to land following a more successful season.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department projected the Cowboys to select Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the No. 10 pick in its first 2021 mock draft.