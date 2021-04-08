Report: Trevor Lawrence 'Not 100% Yet' After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is reportedly progressing "very well" after surgery on his left shoulder in mid-February.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday that Lawrence isn't yet back to full strength, but he noted the Jacksonville Jaguars' expected choice with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft has "turned a corner" in his rehab:

