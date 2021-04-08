Tristan Thompson: Rumors Were 'Full of S--t' About Being Unpopular with Celtics

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Tristan Thompson returned to the Boston Celtics' lineup Wednesday and had some thoughts about rumors he is not well-liked inside the locker room.

"I laughed," he said, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "In my 10 years of playing basketball, I don't think there's one teammate that doesn't like me in the locker room. I know that was full of s--t."

Prior to the March 25 trade deadline, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor said Thompson "is not loved in (Boston's) locker room for numerous reasons" during an appearance on The Mismatch podcast.

That drew responses from Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker:

Everything appeared to be fine Wednesday when Thompson returned to the lineup for the first time since March 14 because of the league's health and safety protocols. He helped lead the Celtics to a 101-99 win over the New York Knicks with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes.