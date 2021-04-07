    Celtics' Tristan Thompson on COVID-19: 'That S--t's No Joke. That Was a Battle'

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 8, 2021

    Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

    Tristan Thompson returned to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday after spending the last month on the sidelines after testing positive for COVID-19.

    Now he's warning others about his experience with the virus.

     "That s--t's no joke," Thompson told reporters. "That was a battle. I had all the symptoms except losing my taste and smell, so at least I could enjoy my food."

    Thompson said he "definitely" plans to get the vaccine as soon as he's eligible.

    The Celtics defeated the New York Knicks, 101-99, on Wednesday at TD Garden. Thompson saw 22 minutes off the bench, posting seven points with eight rebounds and three blocks while finishing a team-best plus-24 on the evening.

    The 30-year-old's return was an extremely welcomed sight for a Celtics team struggling to find consistency late in the year. At 26-26 following Wednesday's win, Boston remains 10 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets in the Atlantic Division and is hanging on to seventh place overall in the Eastern Conference.

    With Thompson healthy, moving up the standings gets significantly easier. 

    He just happened to make clear that returning to 100 percent was by no means an easy task.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jaylen Brown Explains How Conversation With Jayson Tatum Helped Personal Mindset

      Jaylen Brown Explains How Conversation With Jayson Tatum Helped Personal Mindset
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Jaylen Brown Explains How Conversation With Jayson Tatum Helped Personal Mindset

      Sean T. McGuire
      via NESN.com

      Celtics' Jaylen Brown details pep talk with Jayson Tatum before Knicks game

      Celtics' Jaylen Brown details pep talk with Jayson Tatum before Knicks game
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Celtics' Jaylen Brown details pep talk with Jayson Tatum before Knicks game

      RSN
      via RSN

      Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum discussed ignoring ‘outside noise’ before Celtics’ win over Knicks

      Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum discussed ignoring ‘outside noise’ before Celtics’ win over Knicks
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum discussed ignoring ‘outside noise’ before Celtics’ win over Knicks

      masslive
      via masslive

      Celtics’ Evan Fournier Remains Out Due To Health And Safety Protocols

      Celtics’ Evan Fournier Remains Out Due To Health And Safety Protocols
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Celtics’ Evan Fournier Remains Out Due To Health And Safety Protocols

      Dakota Randall
      via NESN.com