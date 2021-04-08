Mark Turgeon, Maryland Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025-26 Season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Maryland has agreed to a contract extension with men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon, the school announced Wednesday.

The deal adds three more seasons to his current contract, keeping him with the program through the 2025-26 season.

Athletic director Damon Evans provided a statement on the latest news:

"We believe in Coach Turgeon and are excited about what the future holds for Maryland basketball. Coach is fully committed to Maryland and we are in agreement of the expectations for our program as we move forward. Coach and the staff have already been at work recruiting and building on our recent success. We all need to do our part, pulling in the same direction, pursuing a championship-level program."

There was speculation about Maryland potentially moving on from Turgeon, but it would have taken a $6 million buyout to fire the coach this offseason, per Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.

While divisive among fans, Turgeon has seen plenty of success in his 10 years with the program since coming over from Texas A&M in 2011.

The coach has a 221-113 record at Maryland, making five of the last six NCAA tournaments after a slow start to his tenure. The Terrapins would have made the field last year as well but March Madness was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The squad still earned a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

This past season, Maryland reached the Round of 32 after beginning the year with a 10-10 record, including a 5-9 mark in the Big Ten.

The Terps have even higher expectations in 2021-22 after getting transfers Qudus Wahab from Georgetown and Daron Fatts Russell from Rhode Island.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello listed the team No. 6 in the country in his early rankings for next season.

There are concerns about Turgeon's upside with his current team, going 5-5 in the NCAA tournament with just one Sweet 16 appearance in 10 years. It appears Maryland will still give him more time to get the most out of his squad.