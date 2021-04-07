    Nets' Steve Nash Praises Zion Williamson as 'Historically Talented Player'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 8, 2021

    Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash knows what he's up against.

    In speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's game between the Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans, Nash said Pelicans star Zion Williamson is a "historically talented player." 

    Williamson is on the verge of an NBA record entering Wednesday, as he tied Shaquille O'Neal's record for consecutive games with at least 20 points on 50 percent shooting in Tuesday's game against Atlanta. If he does the same against the Nets, that will be his 26th straight. 

    After a standout rookie year that saw him accomplish feats that Michael Jordan did back in 1983, Williamson broke another record in his first All-Star campaign when he became the youngest player to record 30 points on 90 percent shooting.

    At only 20, Williamson has plenty of time to keep making more history, too. 

