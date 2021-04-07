Champions League Results 2021: Top Scorers After Wednesday Quarter-Final Ties

Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in Wednesday's quarter-final match to again climb the list of the top scorers in this year's UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich battled in a rematch of last year's final, and it was just as exciting as anticipated with PSG stunning the reigning champs with a 3-2 victory.

Chelsea earned a 2-0 win over FC Porto to grab an early lead in the two-legged tie.

All four teams will be back in action next Tuesday trying to secure spots in the semifinals, while the individual attackers will try to keep getting onto the scoresheet in the race for the golden boot.

Here is the current list of leaders for goals scored in the 2020-21 UCL season.

10: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

8: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)



6: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)



5: Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Sergio Oliveira (Porto)



Full list available at UEFA.com.

Erling Haaland got an assist for Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City, but he didn't add to his 10 goals of the tournament.

It left the door open for Mbappe to climb with another impressive showing Wednesday.

The 22-year-old needed only three minutes to find the back of the net and then gave PSG the lead again in the second half:

Even at a young age, he has already scored more knockout goals than French legend Thierry Henry:

Neymar is also in the hunt to be the top scorer in Champions League with six goals entering the match, but he took the unselfish route with two great assists against Bayern, including a long pass that found Marquinhos.

Bayern Munich did a better job of control the action and creating opportunities, but Paris Saint-Germain knew how to finish.

The reigning champions are still not out of it, however, with goals by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller helping them fight back:

Muller's goal was his 48th in his Champions League career, ranking sixth all time for the most at one club.

The challenge next match will be turning the 31-6 advantage in shots into a better outcome in goals.

The other match of the day featured a similar style with Porto taking twice as many shots as Chelsea (12 to six).

Mason Mount helped give the Premier League squad the advantage with a great finish in the 32nd minute.

Porto knocked at the door several times searching for an equalizer, but it was Ben Chilwell who scored the next goal for Chelsea after a counterattack.

With both goals coming on the road, it leaves Porto with an uphill battle to come back in the second leg. The return of Sergio Oliveira from suspension could play a significant role as he looks to add to his five goals from the tournament.