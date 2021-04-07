    Mac Jones, Trey Lance, DeVonta Smith Among Players to Accept 2021 NFL Draft Invites

    Adam WellsApril 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    With the NFL holding an in-person draft this year, some of the top prospects have accepted an invitation to attend the event in Cleveland. 

    Per the NFL communications department, Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance are among the first group of players to accept the league's invite:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Trade Ideas for Falcons' No. 4 Pick 💡

      Patriots, Broncos and WFT could all move up for a QB. @SOBO55 built out packages for all three teams to tempt ATL to sell 📲

      Trade Ideas for Falcons' No. 4 Pick 💡
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trade Ideas for Falcons' No. 4 Pick 💡

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Beats Ends Watson Partnership

      Beats by Dre ends its relationship with Deshaun Watson hours after Nike suspended its endorsement (ESPN)

      Beats Ends Watson Partnership
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Beats Ends Watson Partnership

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Nike Suspends Watson Deal

      Nike suspends Deshaun Watson endorsement over sexual assault allegations, will 'monitor the situation' (CNBC)

      Nike Suspends Watson Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nike Suspends Watson Deal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NFL Draft Predictions 🔮

      We try to see through the smoke with 10 new draft-day predictions 📲

      Updated NFL Draft Predictions 🔮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Updated NFL Draft Predictions 🔮

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report