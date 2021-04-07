Mac Jones, Trey Lance, DeVonta Smith Among Players to Accept 2021 NFL Draft Invites

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

With the NFL holding an in-person draft this year, some of the top prospects have accepted an invitation to attend the event in Cleveland.

Per the NFL communications department, Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance are among the first group of players to accept the league's invite:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.