Justin Fields Expected to Throw at April 14 Pro Day with 49ers Likely to Attend

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The agent for Ohio State star Justin Fields confirmed the quarterback is planning to throw at the Buckeyes' pro day April 14.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows noted the San Francisco 49ers, who have the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, are expected to have representatives at the event.

While Trevor Lawrence has been locked in as the Jacksonville Jaguars' top pick for months, the New York Jets can go in numerous directions with the No. 2 overall selection. New York's decision will likely come down to Fields or fellow quarterback Zach Wilson or an outside playmaker like DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.

Offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Kyle Pitts are likely to hear their names come off the board early in Round 1.

For more NFL coverage, check out the B/R scouting department's Mock Draft 1.0 for where the top prospects rank ahead of the draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.