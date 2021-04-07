    Sean Miller Reportedly Fired as Arizona Head Coach After 12 Seasons

    Sean Miller's time as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team reportedly is over.

    On Wednesday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the Pac-12 school parted ways with Miller with one year remaining on his contract. Goodman noted the administration "stuck by" the coach during the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball, but Miller was charged with failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance by the NCAA in March.

    Arizona hired Miller prior to the 2009-10 season after he coached five seasons for the Xavier Musketeers.

    In 12 years as Arizona's coach, Miller went 302-109 with five Pac-12 regular-season titles, three Pac-12 tournament titles and seven NCAA tournament appearances. The Wildcats advanced to five Sweet 16s and three Elite Eights in that span, although they never got over the hump to reach the Final Four.

    However, they missed the Big Dance in 2019 and again this season, although the latter was because of a self-imposed postseason ban in response to the NCAA's notice of allegations.

    As part of the FBI's probe into college basketball recruiting and corruption, Emanuel "Book" Richardson, who was previously on the Wildcats' staff, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes as part of a scheme to convince Arizona players to eventually sign with sports agent Christian Dawkins.

    Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported in 2018 that the FBI intercepted conversations between Dawkins and Miller that featured discussions about paying $100,000 to make sure Deandre Ayton joined Arizona.

    Ayton eventually played for the Wildcats and was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

    Miller has denied paying for prospects to join his program.

    The program eventually received three Level 1 violations from the NCAA related to the federal investigation, as well as another for the athletics department as a whole for lack of institutional control.

    As for the now vacant position, Goodman reported Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire, Los Angeles Lakers assistant and former Arizona assistant Miles Simon, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner and Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd are all potential candidates.

    Arizona checks in at No. 23 in the 247Sports' composite rankings for 2021 recruiting classes.

