    Video: Shaquille O'Neal Pays off Man's Engagement Ring at Zales Jewelry Store

    Adam WellsApril 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal did a good deed for a man trying to pay off his engagement ring. 

    After video of O'Neal paying off the man's ring when viral on social media, the three-time NBA Finals MVP addressed the situation Tuesday night on Inside the NBA:

    According to O'Neal, the young man was asking the sales clerk at Zales how much he still owed on the ring. 

    O'Neal, who was in the store at the same time, overheard the conversation and decided to pay the unspecified amount. He added that he "didn't mean for that to get out because I don't do it for that."

    Even though this particular moment went viral, O'Neal noted that he does similar things like this for people each day. 

    "Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed," he said.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      MPJ's Rise Paying Off for Nuggets

      Denver is Jokic's team, but rival execs say Michael Porter Jr. will take the Nuggets from contenders to potential champs 👀

      MPJ's Rise Paying Off for Nuggets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MPJ's Rise Paying Off for Nuggets

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report

      Davion Mitchell to NBA Draft

      Baylor star and @Jonwass' No. 11 ranked prospect is declaring for the draft and plans to hire an agent (Shams)

      Davion Mitchell to NBA Draft
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Davion Mitchell to NBA Draft

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Full NBA Arenas Likely Next Year

      NBA expects to have full capacity for all arenas in 2021-22 and hopes to welcome more back this season (ESPN)

      Full NBA Arenas Likely Next Year
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Full NBA Arenas Likely Next Year

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Steph Drops 41 as Warriors Beat Bucks 122-121

      Steph Drops 41 as Warriors Beat Bucks 122-121
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph Drops 41 as Warriors Beat Bucks 122-121

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report