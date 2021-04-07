Video: Shaquille O'Neal Pays off Man's Engagement Ring at Zales Jewelry Store

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal did a good deed for a man trying to pay off his engagement ring.

After video of O'Neal paying off the man's ring when viral on social media, the three-time NBA Finals MVP addressed the situation Tuesday night on Inside the NBA:

According to O'Neal, the young man was asking the sales clerk at Zales how much he still owed on the ring.

O'Neal, who was in the store at the same time, overheard the conversation and decided to pay the unspecified amount. He added that he "didn't mean for that to get out because I don't do it for that."

Even though this particular moment went viral, O'Neal noted that he does similar things like this for people each day.

"Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed," he said.