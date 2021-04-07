Tom Brady Says It 'Was Not Smart' to Toss Lombardi Trophy at Bucs' Super Bowl Parade

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to the boat occupied by teammates and into the hands of Cameron Brate looked very fun in the moment.

That said, Brady admits it wasn't his most intelligent moment.

"First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point. That was...not smart for a couple reasons," Brady told Michael Strahan on GMA. "One is, if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp, and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly parade."

Brady, who has admitted he was a little tipsy on avocado tequila during the parade, said it was a rare moment where he felt comfortable letting loose in public. He told Strahan he typically stays home because of his discomfort with people putting cameras and phones in his face when he attempts to have a public outing, so the parade allowed him to let loose.

Suffice it to say all's well that ends well. Brate once again proved to be a reliable receiver of a Brady pass, the whole boat parade erupted with roars with the Lombardi completion, and fans got to have a rare moment where the greatest quarterback of all time felt relatable.

The NFL would probably just appreciate him not throwing its championship trophy again.