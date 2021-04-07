Lakers' Dennis Schroder Says OG Anunoby Didn't 'Need to Go WWE' on Him After Foul

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder spoke to reporters after his wrestling match—sorry, basketball game—against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, giving insight into the altercation that saw OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell get tossed.

After Schroder fouled him in the first quarter, Anunoby picked him up and dropped him back to the ground. Harrell was thrown out amid the ensuing scuffle.

Schroder said he viewed Anunoby's reaction as "unnecessary" and said the Raptors star didn't "need to go WWE" on him.

He also said he told Harrell in the locker room that he appreciated him.

The Lakers edged out a 110-101 win over the Raptors, with seven players scoring at least 10 points. Schroder tacked on 12 points and nine assists in 27 minutes.

The ejection was a tough blow for the Raptors, who were already playing without Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet because of foot and hip injuries. With Anunoby thrown out after 10 minutes on the hardwood, that left Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. to lead the team against the defending champions.

Siakam ended the night with 27 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 68-42 halftime deficit or edge out the victory.