    Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Return from Injury After Game vs. Hornets

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 7, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers could get one of their stars back next week. 

    According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, "there is some hope within the organization" that Anthony Davis will rejoin the lineup following the team's five-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams. 

    The Lakers return to Los Angeles to host the Boston Celtics on April 15. 

    Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 with a calf strain. 

    Speaking to reporters Sunday, head coach Frank Vogel offered a less reassuring update on the star. 

    Davis is with the team on its ongoing road swing, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. LeBron James is also traveling, but he is "still out indefinitely" with a high ankle sprain, per Turner. 

    Los Angeles managed to add some depth when it signed Ben McLemore for the remainder of the season.

    McLemore was released by the Houston Rockets over the weekend after averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds through 32 games this season. 

