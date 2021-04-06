Pau Gasol to Be Subject of Documentary Series Chronicling End of His Career

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Four-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol will be the focus of a four-part docuseries, according to Variety's Leo Barraclough.

The project won't encompass Gasol's entire NBA career and instead center around its final stages: "The series will show how an elite athlete says goodbye to the game they know and love, battling through the physical scars, emotional challenges, personal legacy, as well as new family commitments."

According to Barraclough, the docuseries is expected to be released in the fall, and it doesn't yet have a title.

Gasol last played for the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks in 2018-19. The 40-year-old announced in February he was signing with Barcelona.

Gasol spent 18 years in the NBA, most memorably helping the Los Angeles Lakers win back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. He was the proverbial missing piece of the puzzle after arriving in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in February 2008.

The Barcelona native walked away from the league having averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.