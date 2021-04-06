Evan Fournier Out for Celtics vs. 76ers Due to Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier will miss Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Fournier had his debut with the team delayed last month after being placed in the protocols. It's unclear if the events are related. Fournier said the NBA deemed his previous positive test a false positive.

The NBA does not disclose whether a player is placed into the protocols for a close contact or due to a positive test.

No other Celtics player is currently in the protocol. Tristan Thompson remains out of the lineup for conditioning reasons after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Fournier is averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists through four games with the Celtics after a deadline-day trade from the Orlando Magic. Acquired to bring floor-spacing and secondary shot creation off the bench, the 6'7" guard has hit 47.8 percent of his threes and rebounded well after an 0-of-10 debut.

“Evan is a great player,” Kemba Walker told reporters Sunday. “We knew he would fit right in and he’s really smart and knows how to get guys involved. He can shoot the basketball really well, just a really good playmaker. It’s good to have him.”

Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard are in line for more minutes with Fournier out of the lineup. A timetable for his return is undetermined.