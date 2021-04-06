    The Miz, John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny, Damian Priest Set for WrestleMania 37 Match

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    The Miz and Bad Bunny will be crossing paths at WrestleMania 37, and they'll have some company.

    During Raw on Monday, The Miz and John Morrison accepted a challenge for a tag team match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest on Saturday, the first night of the two-night WrestleMania pay-per-view.

    The Grammy Award-winning artist has been a thorn in Miz and Morrison's sides since the Royal Rumble, when he played a role in their eliminations from the men's Rumble match. Priest has also served as Bad Bunny's muscle to level the playing field a bit.

    Miz and Morrison delivered the latest salvo, though, defacing Bad Bunny's Bugatti and attacking him backstage.

    It originally looked like The A-Lister and Bad Bunny were set to face one another in a singles match. Changing it to a tag team affair is more sensible in order to cover up the latter's lack of experience in the squared circle.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

      Drew McIntyre looks for revenge against King Corbin ahead of WrestleMania. Discuss in the WWE Community 📲

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Bad Bunny vs. Miz Could Be Great 🍿

      Where will this rank among WrestleMania's all-time celeb matches?

      Bad Bunny vs. Miz Could Be Great 🍿
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Bad Bunny vs. Miz Could Be Great 🍿

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe 👊

      👀Christian talks WWE return 🗣️Moxley challenges NJPW star 📱Seth Rollins tweets at John Cena

      Around the Wrestling Universe 👊
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe 👊

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Needs a Win Most at WrestleMania?

      Some WWE stars need a win more than others ➡️

      Who Needs a Win Most at WrestleMania?
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Who Needs a Win Most at WrestleMania?

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report