The Miz, John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny, Damian Priest Set for WrestleMania 37 Match

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Miz and Bad Bunny will be crossing paths at WrestleMania 37, and they'll have some company.

During Raw on Monday, The Miz and John Morrison accepted a challenge for a tag team match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest on Saturday, the first night of the two-night WrestleMania pay-per-view.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been a thorn in Miz and Morrison's sides since the Royal Rumble, when he played a role in their eliminations from the men's Rumble match. Priest has also served as Bad Bunny's muscle to level the playing field a bit.

Miz and Morrison delivered the latest salvo, though, defacing Bad Bunny's Bugatti and attacking him backstage.

It originally looked like The A-Lister and Bad Bunny were set to face one another in a singles match. Changing it to a tag team affair is more sensible in order to cover up the latter's lack of experience in the squared circle.