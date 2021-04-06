    Video: Watch Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Blast 471-Foot Grand Slam vs. Orioles

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Baseball is back, and so is Giancarlo Stanton blasting monster home runs into the New York night.

    The New York Yankees designated hitter launched a 471-foot grand slam off Shawn Armstrong in the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles:

    According to MLB Stats, it was Stanton's eighth home run of 470 or more feet. Nobody else in baseball has hit that many home runs of that length in the Statcast era that dates back to 2015.

    It was nothing new for the four-time All-Star:

    It was Stanton's first home run of the season and put the Bronx Bombers ahead 6-0. Fellow slugger Aaron Judge also homered in the fourth inning, although it was just the solo variety.

    Stanton and Judge hitting like that is exactly what the Yankees were looking for after dropping two of three in the opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Yankees’ big bats wake up in shutout win over Orioles

      Yankees’ big bats wake up in shutout win over Orioles
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees’ big bats wake up in shutout win over Orioles

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Yankees 7, Orioles 0: Montgomery looks sharp and Giancarlo is grand

      Yankees 7, Orioles 0: Montgomery looks sharp and Giancarlo is grand
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees 7, Orioles 0: Montgomery looks sharp and Giancarlo is grand

      Jake Devin
      via Pinstripe Alley

      Report: Coors Field to Get 2021 ASG

      Report: Coors Field to Get 2021 ASG
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Report: Coors Field to Get 2021 ASG

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Giancarlo Stanton grand slam gives Yankees big lead over Baltimore Orioles

      Giancarlo Stanton grand slam gives Yankees big lead over Baltimore Orioles
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Giancarlo Stanton grand slam gives Yankees big lead over Baltimore Orioles

      North Jersey Media Group
      via North Jersey Media Group