Video: Watch Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Blast 471-Foot Grand Slam vs. Orioles

Video: Watch Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Blast 471-Foot Grand Slam vs. OriolesApril 6, 2021
Baseball is back, and so is Giancarlo Stanton blasting monster home runs into the New York night.
The New York Yankees designated hitter launched a 471-foot grand slam off Shawn Armstrong in the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles:
According to MLB Stats, it was Stanton's eighth home run of 470 or more feet. Nobody else in baseball has hit that many home runs of that length in the Statcast era that dates back to 2015.
It was nothing new for the four-time All-Star:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Giancarlo Stanton hit his 8th career grand slam tonight and it traveled 471 feet, the 3rd-longest grand slam in MLB over the last 15 seasons.<br><br>Stanton now has 53 450-foot HR in his career, almost twice as many as the next-closest player in the last 15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/oyX3WLzk2I
It was Stanton's first home run of the season and put the Bronx Bombers ahead 6-0. Fellow slugger Aaron Judge also homered in the fourth inning, although it was just the solo variety.
Stanton and Judge hitting like that is exactly what the Yankees were looking for after dropping two of three in the opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Yankees’ big bats wake up in shutout win over Orioles