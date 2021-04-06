Video: Watch Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Blast 471-Foot Grand Slam vs. Orioles

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Baseball is back, and so is Giancarlo Stanton blasting monster home runs into the New York night.

The New York Yankees designated hitter launched a 471-foot grand slam off Shawn Armstrong in the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles:

According to MLB Stats, it was Stanton's eighth home run of 470 or more feet. Nobody else in baseball has hit that many home runs of that length in the Statcast era that dates back to 2015.

It was nothing new for the four-time All-Star:

It was Stanton's first home run of the season and put the Bronx Bombers ahead 6-0. Fellow slugger Aaron Judge also homered in the fourth inning, although it was just the solo variety.

Stanton and Judge hitting like that is exactly what the Yankees were looking for after dropping two of three in the opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays.