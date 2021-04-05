Jordan Spieth: 'Good Feeling' to Enter Masters After Win at Valero Texas Open

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

Jordan Spieth told reporters that it's a "good feeling" to go into the Masters in good form off his win at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.

"When you're coming in form, it's a good feeling when you arrive here, and I've had that a few times," Spieth said.

"I love being here. I love being on the grounds. It's my favorite tournament in the world. I've expressed that many times here.

"Yesterday [at the Texas Open] was a great day. That was a lot of fun being in contention, having the putts kind of go in. As I've mentioned over the last six weeks or so, you put yourself in that position enough times, the bounces will go your way."

Spieth shot 18 under for the tournament, holding off second-place finisher Charley Hoffman by two strokes. The victory marked Spieth's first professional win since the 2017 Open Championship.

The three-time major winner and 12-time PGA Tour title victor struggled with his form from 2018 to 2020, but he's rounding into great shape at the right time in 2021.

He's finished fourth or better in four of his last six stroke-play competitions. The 27-year-old also made the round of 16 in the WGC-Dell Match Play tournament.

Spieth now heads to Augusta National Golf Club looking for his second green jacket. He won in 2015 by shooting 18 under, which tied the 72-hole tournament record with Tiger Woods at the time.

That mark has since been broken by Dustin Johnson, who shot 20 under at the Masters last November.