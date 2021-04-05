Report: T-Wolves' D'Angelo Russell to Return After Missing 26 Games with Injury

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will play Monday, his first appearance since Feb. 8, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Russell missed 26 games while recovering from knee surgery.

The 25-year-old averaged 19.3 points on 42.6 percent shooting from the field with 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds through 20 appearances prior to his injury.

Russell had an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body from his left knee in February and was expected to be out for four to six weeks (h/t ESPN.com).

The return of Russell is a bright spot for the T-Wolves, who have the NBA's record at 12-38, just behind the Houston Rockets for last place in the Western Conference.

In addition to the injury to Russell, who was acquired via trade from the Golden State Warriors last February, Karl-Anthony Towns missed 13 games following a positive test for COVID-19.

The pair have only played in five games together.

Towns has since returned to lead an offense that has looked to Ricky Rubio and Malik Beasley in the backcourt, while rookie Anthony Edwards has played a significant role up front.

The Timberwolves host the 22-28 Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET.