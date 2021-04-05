    Report: T-Wolves' D'Angelo Russell to Return After Missing 26 Games with Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 5, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will play Monday, his first appearance since Feb. 8, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

    Russell missed 26 games while recovering from knee surgery. 

    The 25-year-old averaged 19.3 points on 42.6 percent shooting from the field with 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds through 20 appearances prior to his injury. 

    Russell had an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body from his left knee in February and was expected to be out for four to six weeks (h/t ESPN.com). 

    The return of Russell is a bright spot for the T-Wolves, who have the NBA's record at 12-38, just behind the Houston Rockets for last place in the Western Conference. 

    In addition to the injury to Russell, who was acquired via trade from the Golden State Warriors last February, Karl-Anthony Towns missed 13 games following a positive test for COVID-19. 

    The pair have only played in five games together. 

    Towns has since returned to lead an offense that has looked to Ricky Rubio and Malik Beasley in the backcourt, while rookie Anthony Edwards has played a significant role up front. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Timberwolves host the 22-28 Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET. 

    Related

      Game Preview #51: Kings at Wolves

      Game Preview #51: Kings at Wolves
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Game Preview #51: Kings at Wolves

      Canis Hoopus
      via Canis Hoopus

      As D’Angelo Russell Returns To Lineup, Wolves Announce Malik Beasley Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

      As D’Angelo Russell Returns To Lineup, Wolves Announce Malik Beasley Will Miss 4-6 Weeks
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      As D’Angelo Russell Returns To Lineup, Wolves Announce Malik Beasley Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

      Cbslocal
      via Cbslocal

      How Lakers Can Keep Drummond 🔍

      Can Lakers bring back Andre without tearing the roster apart?

      @EricPincus lays out three potential scenarios

      How Lakers Can Keep Drummond 🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Lakers Can Keep Drummond 🔍

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      Malik Beasley Out 4-6 Weeks

      Wolves guard will miss time after MRI revealed grade 3 hamstring injury

      Malik Beasley Out 4-6 Weeks
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Malik Beasley Out 4-6 Weeks

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report