    Panthers Post Sam Darnold 'Out Indefinitely' Meme After Trade with Jets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers front office may have landed a new quarterback Monday, but it was the team's social media group that won the day.

    After the Panthers announced they traded a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, a 2022 second-rounder and 2022 fourth-rounder to the New York Jets for quarterback Sam Darnold, they posted an amusing video of the signal-caller's jersey switching from Jets green to Carolina blue with the caption "Out of New York, Indefinitely."

    It was a play on an infamous meme of Darnold that started in 2019, when ESPN used a graphic of the USC product staring and pointing into the camera and nodding as the words "Out Indefinitely Mononucleosis" appeared on the screen.

    As for the actual football part of the move, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported the Panthers plan on exercising the fifth-year option on Darnold's contract.

    He will look to lead them to their first-ever Super Bowl title, but at least the social media team is already 1-0 in the Darnold era.  

