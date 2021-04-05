Michael Rapaport Talks Backlash from Posting Kevin Durant's Offensive DMs

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Actor Michael Rapaport joined Undisputed on FS1 Monday to discuss his perspective on posting direct messages from Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant:

"At the end of the day, I regret that the whole thing happened," Rapaport said (5:42).

He explained he underestimated the impact of the post and it even affected his wife, who doesn't like the attention.

"This took on a life of its own," he added (8:52). "If I had known it would take on a life of its own, I wouldn't have done it."

The situation began last week when Rapaport posted DMs from Durant that contained homophobic, misogynistic and profane language:

The NBA later fined Durant $50,000 for his "offensive and derogatory language on social media."

The 11-time All-Star addressed the situation Thursday.

"I'm sorry that people seen that language I used," Durant told reporters. "That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor."

Durant has been out since mid-February because of a hamstring injury.