Michael Rapaport Talks Backlash from Posting Kevin Durant's Offensive DMs

Michael Rapaport Talks Backlash from Posting Kevin Durant's Offensive DMsApril 5, 2021
Actor Michael Rapaport joined Undisputed on FS1 Monday to discuss his perspective on posting direct messages from Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant:
"At the end of the day, I regret that the whole thing happened," Rapaport said (5:42).
He explained he underestimated the impact of the post and it even affected his wife, who doesn't like the attention.
"This took on a life of its own," he added (8:52). "If I had known it would take on a life of its own, I wouldn't have done it."
The situation began last week when Rapaport posted DMs from Durant that contained homophobic, misogynistic and profane language:
MichaelRapaport @MichaelRapaport
I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF
The NBA later fined Durant $50,000 for his "offensive and derogatory language on social media."
The 11-time All-Star addressed the situation Thursday.
"I'm sorry that people seen that language I used," Durant told reporters. "That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor."
Durant has been out since mid-February because of a hamstring injury.
