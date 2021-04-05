Lonzo Ball for Kelly Oubre Jr. Trade Was Rejected by Warriors, Says Andrew Bogut

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former NBA center Andrew Bogut, whose pro career included stints with the Golden State Warriors from 2012-2016 and again in 2018, said on his Rogue Bogues podcast (h/t Golden State Warriors Reddit) that the Dubs rejected a trade offer from the New Orleans Pelicans that would have sent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Pels for point guard Lonzo Ball and a draft pick:

Ball is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Pels. Oubre is posting 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Dubs.

The teams can no longer make any in-season trades since the deadline passed on March 25.

The Warriors and Pels are in a four-team race for the final postseason play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, with the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder also in the mix.

However, it's hard to imagine either team making waves in the playoffs even if one of the franchises reaches the play-in and wins the two games needed to earn a postseason berth.

The 23-27 Warriors have lost seven of eight games, and the inconsistent 22-27 Pels alternate between impressive wins and head-scratching losses.

Changes are likely coming for both teams, although their cores are in place for the short term at least. The Pels will build around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, while the Warriors will work around the big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

What happens outside of those groups is up for debate, but as far as Ball and Oubre go, it's certainly possible they head elsewhere this summer. Ball, 23, is a restricted free agent after this season. Oubre is an unrestricted free agent after this year.