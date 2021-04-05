MLB Rumors: 2021 All-Star Game Host Site Could Be Chosen by End of the Week

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball could choose a new site for its 2021 All-Star Game by the end of this week, per a report from Jon Morosi on MLB Network on Monday.

MLB announced Friday that it would be moving the All-Star Game from Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, after new restrictive voting laws in the state were signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25.

Civil rights groups have filed lawsuits against the state after the passage, with the American Civil Liberties Union stating that the legislation makes it "much harder for all Georgians to vote, particularly voters of color, new citizens and religious communities."

The All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 13, with the home run derby occurring the evening before.

ESPN's Buster Olney threw out some possibilities for new locations, including Milwaukee, Kansas City and Chicago.

The Denver Mayor's Office also told CBS Denver's Justin Adams that it believes its city is a "natural fit" to host the All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Regardless of where the Midsummer Classic winds up, the game will be taking place for the first time in two years after last year's edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led to the MLB season beginning in late July.