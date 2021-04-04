NCAA Tournament 2021: Gonzaga vs. Baylor Spread, Moneyline Odds for Title Game

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

The NCAA men's basketball championship game is set and so are the betting lines for the sport's biggest stage.

No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 1 Baylor will finally meet after battling in the polls all year long over the top ranking. A Bulldogs victory would not only provide the first title in program history, but see the Zags become the first team to go undefeated en route to a national title since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers.

Baylor is also searching for its first NCAA title after finishing as national runner-up to Kentucky in 1948.

The two teams left standing in the tournament were supposed to play each other at Bankers Life Fieldhouse back in early December, but positive COVID-19 tests within Gonzaga's traveling party forced the cancellation of that contest.

Now they'll meet as top two seeds in the tournament—the first time the No. 1 and No. 2 overall seeds have matched up for the championship since Illinois and North Carolina battled for the 2005 title—on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The spread slightly favors Gonzaga, but there's no question this should be one of the more tightly-contested games in March Madness history.

Tipoff is slated for 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS.