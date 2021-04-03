Jared Butler on Potential Baylor-Gonzaga Title Game: 'They Got Pros, We Got Pros'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Baylor Bears moved one major step closer to a long-awaited matchup with undefeated Gonzaga on Saturday with a 78-59 Final Four beatdown of No. 2 Houston.

Before the No. 1 Bulldogs even took the court against No. 11 UCLA in the second semifinal game, No. 1 Bears guard Jared Butler wasn't sweating the outcome—even if that means facing the Zags for a national championship.

"I think we match up pretty well," Butler said after knocking off the Cougars. "They got pros, we got pros. They win a lot of games, we win a lot of games. I think we match up well."

Gonzaga and Baylor were scheduled to meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse when they were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, back in early December but was canceled after members of the Bulldogs' traveling tested positive for COVID-19.

Now nearly five months later and both teams are back in Indianapolis with a significantly larger stage.

In order for the two teams to face off for a title, Gonzaga will have to get past a No. 11 UCLA team that has taken down Michigan, Alabama, Abilene Christian and BYU—not to mention Michigan State in the First Four.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It won't be an easy task, but the 26-0 Bulldogs are more than up for it.

Should the Zags pull off another win, college basketball will have its two best teams competing for a title in earnest.

Butler has zero concerns if it comes to that. Between him, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell on Baylor, as well as Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi and Jalen Suggs, there's more than enough NBA talent on the floor to field a pro team.

College basketball fans will automatically count the title game as a win before it even tips off should Gonzaga beat UCLA on Saturday.