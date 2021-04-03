Cardinals vs. Reds Benches Clear on Video After Play at Home Plate

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Benches cleared during the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds game on Saturday.

Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos flexed, yelled and stood over Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford after he slid in safely following a wild pitch, making the score 7-2 in Cincinnati's favor in the bottom of the fourth inning.

St. Louis took exception to Castellanos' actions, leading to the benches clearing.

Derrick S. Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided some context regarding how the two teams got to that point in addition to a recap of the exchanges:

The Reds posted video of the Castellanos hit-by-pitch in question as well as the outfielder's initial response.

Castellanos was ejected afterward, and Aristides Aquino replaced him in the lineup.