Cardinals vs. Reds Benches Clear on Video After Play at Home Plate

Cardinals vs. Reds Benches Clear on Video After Play at Home PlateApril 4, 2021
Benches cleared during the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds game on Saturday.
Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos flexed, yelled and stood over Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford after he slid in safely following a wild pitch, making the score 7-2 in Cincinnati's favor in the bottom of the fourth inning.
St. Louis took exception to Castellanos' actions, leading to the benches clearing.
Derrick S. Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided some context regarding how the two teams got to that point in addition to a recap of the exchanges:
Derrick S. Goold @dgoold
Castellanos scores on a WP, converging at plate with Woodford. Stands up, flexes over rookie pitcher.<br>Molina, Woodford take issue.<br>Donnybrook ensues. Dugouts, bullpens empty.<br>As tempers cool, relievers walk to bullpens, Hicks enraged by something, shoves resume.#reds #Cardinals
The Reds posted video of the Castellanos hit-by-pitch in question as well as the outfielder's initial response.
Castellanos was ejected afterward, and Aristides Aquino replaced him in the lineup.
Cardinals vs. Reds Benches Clear
Things get heated during second game of the series in Cincinnati