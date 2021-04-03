    Ben McLemore Reportedly to be Waived By Rockets; Multiple Teams Interested

    Adam WellsApril 3, 2021

    AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

    The Houston Rockets are reportedly going to release Ben McLemore. 

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Rockets plan to waive McLemore, and "several contenders" are expected to have interest in adding him. 

    The Rockets signed McLemore to a two-year contract as a free agent in July 2019. The second year of his deal was only partially guaranteed at signing, but it became fully guaranteed in January 2020. 

    McLemore is only earning $2.283 million in base salary with Houston this season. 

    There was speculation leading up to the trade deadline that the Rockets would be able to move the 28-year-old. The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported on March 12 that "a number of contenders" were showing interest in McLemore. 

    Under the NBA's waiver process, teams can put in a claim on McLemore. If multiple clubs put in a claim, he will be assigned to the one with the lowest winning percentage. 

    If no teams claim him during the 48-hour waiver period, McLemore will become a free agent and eligible to sign with any team. 

    Now in his eighth NBA season, McLemore can be a contributor off the bench for a contender that needs more depth. The Kansas alum is only averaging 7.4 points per game in 32 appearances this season, but he's a career 36.3 percent shooter from three-point range. 

