Warriors' Steve Kerr: MLB 'Showed a Lot of Courage' Moving ASG From Georgia

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr applauded Major League Baseball's decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that restricts voting rights into law.

MLB announced its decision Friday, becoming the latest professional sports league to relocate a tentpole event in protest of a state law. In 2017, the NBA relocated its All-Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina, to New Orleans after the state passed a bill discriminating against the LGBTQ community.

Kerr was a supporter of the NBA's decision at the time and remains one of the more politically outspoken coaches in professional sports.

“Everybody has a role to play,” Kerr said in 2017. “If you’re a big part of society, if you’re exposed, if you’re in the news, then you play a role. Free speech is one of the principals our country is founded on. I think there’s a responsibility that goes with that if you see injustice.

"The NBA’s been great in terms of understanding that responsibility and taking action such as moving the All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans."

Both the Braves and Kemp criticized MLB for moving the game, though Manfred's decision prompted praise from The Players Alliance and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who previously expressed his hesitancy with serving as the manager for the National League squad at this year's All-Star Game as long as it remained in Atlanta.

Atlanta was set to host the 2021 MLB draft during All-Star Weekend as well.

No replacement site has been announced by MLB, and there is no known timeline for a follow-up announcement. The game is scheduled for July 13.