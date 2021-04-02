    Xander Bogaerts Embraces Trey Mancini in Orioles 1B's 1st Game Back from Cancer

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 2, 2021

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles put their division rivalry on hold for the best of reasons in Friday's season opener. 

    When Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts reached first base on a fielding error in the second inning, he couldn't help but hug Orioles infielder Trey Mancini—who was playing his first game since 2019 after being diagnosed with colon cancer in March 2020. He completed chemotherapy in September and was declared cancer-free in November.

    Mancini's day continued to get better as he picked up a walk in the sixth inning and a single—to Bogaerts at short—later in the eighth inning as the Orioles won, 3-0.

    Seeing Mancini back on the field after being diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer is a triumph itself. Getting to celebrate a rising star resuming his career by picking up where he left off in 2019 is even better. 

    The Orioles and Red Sox will have plenty of time to resume their rivalry throughout the season. On Friday, there were much bigger things worth appreciating. 

