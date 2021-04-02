Roy Jones Jr. Willing to Fight Oscar De La Hoya on Triller Boxing PPV

Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Eleven-time world boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya announced he'll be returning to the boxing ring, and four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. has expressed interest in facing him.

Alfy Smith, who trains Jones, spoke on behalf of the 52-year-old.

"I spoke to Roy today and he is feeling great, and is willing to fight Oscar De La Hoya," Smith said per Boxing Scene:

"I know that they never got to fight based off weight classes before, but now would be the perfect time to give the fans a great fight that they'd thought they would get to see. De La Hoya has one of the greatest left hooks in boxing history, Roy has a devastating hook as well, we shall see who will be the real 'Captain Hook.'"

Jones' professional boxing career spanned from 1989-2018, but he came out of retirement to face ex-heavyweight champ Iron Mike Tyson in an eight-round exhibition match last November.

Now, he's looking for more action, and Smith clearly wants this to happen.

"The fans all over the world love Roy Jones Jr and Oscar De La Hoya," Smith said.

"This is a great fight, an exciting matchup where you would only dream it up in a video game, now we have a chance to make it a reality. Roy is still active and training every day, he’s in tremendous shape and his speed is still crisp.”

The 48-year-old De La Hoya announced on March 26 that he plans to return to the ring with a July 3 fight on Triller pay-per-view. He made the statement during a pre-match press conference promoting the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight:

An opponent was not named, but ESPN's Marc Raimondi relayed some more details:

The Chairman and CEO for Golden Boy Promotions last fought in Dec. 2018 when he retired after eight rounds versus Manny Pacquiao. De La Hoya won the first 31 professional fights of his career.