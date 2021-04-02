    LeBron James to 'Weigh In' on Running Liverpool After Joining Fenway Sports Group

    Adam WellsApril 2, 2021

    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to have a voice in the running of Liverpool.

    In an interview with Joe Vardon, Simon Hughes and James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said he thinks the four-time NBA MVP will "weigh in" on decisions for the English Premier League club.

    Per Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe, James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, finalized a deal on Wednesday to purchase a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool.

    “I would welcome [James' and Carter's] thoughts,” Werner added.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

