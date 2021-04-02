LeBron James to 'Weigh In' on Running Liverpool After Joining Fenway Sports Group

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to have a voice in the running of Liverpool.

In an interview with Joe Vardon, Simon Hughes and James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said he thinks the four-time NBA MVP will "weigh in" on decisions for the English Premier League club.

Per Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe, James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, finalized a deal on Wednesday to purchase a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool.

“I would welcome [James' and Carter's] thoughts,” Werner added.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.