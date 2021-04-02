    Report: Texans, Shaq Lawson Agree to Restructured Contract to Free Cap Space

    Adam WellsApril 2, 2021

    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Two weeks after being traded to the Houston Texans, Shaq Lawson has reportedly agreed to restructure his contract with the team. 

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Texans will save more than $5.2 million against the 2021 salary cap by converting some of Lawson's salary and a workout bonus and adding two voidable years to his contract. 

    Pelissero noted Lawson is still owed $8 million fully guaranteed in 2021 and $9 million fully guaranteed in 2022. 

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

