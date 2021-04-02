    Dodgers' Dave Roberts: No One's to Blame for Cody Bellinger HR Gaffe vs. Rockies

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 2, 2021

    Dustin Bradford/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger appeared to hit a home run after a shot to left-center field bounced in and out of the glove of Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia and over the Coors Field wall on Thursday.

    However, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner retreated from second to first amid confusion regarding whether the ball was caught, and Bellinger passed him on the basepaths.

    Turner was allowed to score, but Bellinger was called out and credited with an RBI single instead of a two-run homer that would have put L.A. up 2-0 in the third inning.

    The Dodgers ended up losing the Opening Day matchup 8-5, and after the game, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told reporters he didn't believe there was anyone to blame.

    "I don't think there's blame to be placed," Roberts said, per ESPN News Services.

    "I think that Cody was coming out of the box hard, which he should have, and he's kind of looking at where the ball's at, going hard. Justin was just past second base, I think, and then when he saw the ball in Tapia's glove, he retreated, put his head down to try to get back to potentially be doubled up. And then at that point in time, they just kind of crossed between first and second.

    "It's just one of those funky plays that I don't think is gonna happen again this year."

    The Dodgers lost a run on the play, but that wasn't the reason they lost. Ultimately, missed opportunities and mistakes cost them.

    L.A. had 15 hits but went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers also threw three wild pitches and committed a pair of errors.

    Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw also struggled, allowing five earned runs and 10 hits in 5.2 innings.

    The defending World Series champions will look to get in the win column on Friday at 8:40 p.m. ET against Colorado.

