Florida's Scottie Lewis Signs with Agent, Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Scottie Lewis' career on the Florida Gators men's basketball team is officially over.

On Thursday, the sophomore guard announced on his Instagram page that he plans on hiring an agent and declaring for the 2021 NBA draft.

"From the moment my father placed a ball in my hands I knew I wanted to strive for nothing but greatness," he wrote. "Playing in the NBA has always been my main priority in life."

It seemed like just a matter of time until Lewis declared for the NBA after he arrived at Florida as a 5-star prospect and the No. 7 overall player in the recruiting class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

While he was highly regarded coming into the program, he never quite lived up to expectations on the court.

Lewis appeared in 30 games for the Gators during his freshman campaign and averaged a solid but unspectacular 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1 percent from deep.

His numbers got worse in his sophomore season when he appeared in 21 games with nine starts and averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 31.8 percent from deep.

Lewis was also scoreless in 18 minutes of action during Florida's second-round loss to Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman did not include Lewis in the first round of his March mock draft.

However, Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation projected Lewis as the No. 25 overall pick in a February mock draft and noted "his best attribute will continue to be his defense thanks to his quick-twitch athleticism and leaping ability."

While Lewis will likely need to improve his shooting to make a major impact at the NBA level, his ability to guard multiple positions, create turnovers and bother outside shooters should help him see the floor.