    Kevin Durant Says He's Sorry People Saw Language Used in Michael Rapaport DMs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he was sorry people saw what he said when talking to actor Michael Rapaport through Instagram direct messages.

    "I'm sorry that people seen that language I used, that's not really what I want people to see and hear from me," he told reporters:

    Durant's comments come after Rapaport posted screenshots of the Nets forward using homophobic, misogynistic and profane language during a conversation:

    Prior to his decision to address the situation Thursday, Durant appeared to confirm he sent the direct messages in a tweet and also apologized in Rapaport's Instagram comments:

    The NBA has penalized players for homophobic language in the past, including when it fined Kobe Bryant $100,000 in 2011 for using a slur on the court during a game.

    Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters the team held internal discussions about the exchange between Durant, who is an avid user of social media, and Rapaport.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Drummond May Miss 1-2 Games

      'There is optimism' Lakers big man won't miss more than 1-2 games with right big toe injury

      Report: Drummond May Miss 1-2 Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Drummond May Miss 1-2 Games

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Steve Nash: KD's DMs Discussed by Nets

      Steve Nash: KD's DMs Discussed by Nets
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Steve Nash: KD's DMs Discussed by Nets

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      BACK-TO-BACK: Harden Wins Player of the Month

      BACK-TO-BACK: Harden Wins Player of the Month
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      BACK-TO-BACK: Harden Wins Player of the Month

      Net Income
      via NetsDaily

      NBA Buyout Predictions 🔮

      @danfavale cooks up buyout predictions and potential landing spots for the best candidates remaining 📲

      NBA Buyout Predictions 🔮
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      NBA Buyout Predictions 🔮

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report