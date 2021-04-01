Kevin Durant Says He's Sorry People Saw Language Used in Michael Rapaport DMs

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he was sorry people saw what he said when talking to actor Michael Rapaport through Instagram direct messages.

"I'm sorry that people seen that language I used, that's not really what I want people to see and hear from me," he told reporters:

Durant's comments come after Rapaport posted screenshots of the Nets forward using homophobic, misogynistic and profane language during a conversation:

Prior to his decision to address the situation Thursday, Durant appeared to confirm he sent the direct messages in a tweet and also apologized in Rapaport's Instagram comments:

The NBA has penalized players for homophobic language in the past, including when it fined Kobe Bryant $100,000 in 2011 for using a slur on the court during a game.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters the team held internal discussions about the exchange between Durant, who is an avid user of social media, and Rapaport.