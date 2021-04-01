Kevin Durant's Homophobic, Misogynistic DMs Discussed by Nets, Steve Nash Says

Kevin Durant's Homophobic, Misogynistic DMs Discussed by Nets, Steve Nash SaysApril 2, 2021
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Thursday that the organization has discussed private direct messages that Nets forward Kevin Durant sent to actor Michael Rapaport on Instagram.
"Steve Nash said that the organization has had internal discussions about profanity-ridden exchange—which included misogynistic comments—that Kevin Durant had with Michael Rapaport that was posted on social media," ESPN's Malika Andrews reported. "Nash declined to share specifics of the conversation."
Rapaport shared the direct messages on Twitter Tuesday.
(Warning: images contain homophobic, misogynistic and profane language.)
MichaelRapaport @MichaelRapaport
I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF
Durant addressed the conversations later that day:
The private conversation between Durant and Rapaport appeared to start after the actor sent out a tweet in reaction to an interview that KD had with the Inside the NBA crew following a Dec. 22 game against the Golden State Warriors:
Per the screenshots the actor posted, the first message from Durant to Rapaport the morning after the game read "U a b---h." The two went back and forth from there, with Durant appearing to do most of the messaging.
Durant has been sidelined since Feb. 13 with a strained left hamstring. He has averaged 29.0 points per game this season for the first-place Nets.
