    Tom Brady Tweets He's Bringing Expos Back as Player, Coach, Owner on April Fools'

    Adam WellsApril 1, 2021

    Since joining Twitter in 2019, Tom Brady has shown a more playful side to his personality.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used April Fools' Day and Major League Baseball's Opening Day to jokingly announce he was bringing back the Montreal Expos, as well as becoming the first team owner, player and coach in MLB history:

    Brady does have a connection to the Expos, as he was an 18th-round pick by the organization in the 1995 MLB draft.

    Even though Brady is kidding, there has been some talk of Montreal hosting an MLB team on a part-time basis in the past.

    Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times in December that he's serious about the team splitting its home games between Florida and Montreal, starting in 2028, unless Florida approves a new stadium, saying:

    "I still hold out optimism that the local business leaders and local politicians will come around a bit and see the value proposition here in having baseball and doing it in a way that makes a bit more financial sense and doing it in a way that makes it a more robust project here because of the complement of being in Montreal as well."

    The Expos became the Washington Nationals and relocated to Washington D.C. after the 2004 season. The franchise only made the playoffs once in 36 seasons in Montreal.

    Who knows, if Brady had decided to stick with baseball, maybe the Expos would be celebrating their seventh World Series title on Opening Day.

