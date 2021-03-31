Connor McDavid Avoids Suspension for Hit on Jesperi Kotkaniemi; Fined $5K

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has avoided a suspension for his hit on Jesperi Kotkaniemi in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Per the NHL department of player safety, McDavid did receive a $5,000 fine for elbowing Kotkaniemi in the first period.

The Canadiens jumped out to a 3-0 lead after 16 minutes in the first period.

On the play in question, Kotkaniemi dumped the puck off to Paul Byron near mid-ice. McDavid appeared as if he had time to stop his momentum, but instead, he lifted his elbow up to Kotkaniemi's head and neck region as he delivered the hit.

McDavid was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing. The fine is the maximum punishment allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.

Kotkaniemi was able to stay in the game. He played a total of 15 minutes, 53 seconds, and scored Montreal's first goal of the game 18 seconds into the first period.

McDavid played a season-low 16 minutes, 55 seconds in the loss.