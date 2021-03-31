    Connor McDavid Avoids Suspension for Hit on Jesperi Kotkaniemi; Fined $5K

    Adam WellsMarch 31, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has avoided a suspension for his hit on Jesperi Kotkaniemi in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. 

    Per the NHL department of player safety, McDavid did receive a $5,000 fine for elbowing Kotkaniemi in the first period. 

    The Canadiens jumped out to a 3-0 lead after 16 minutes in the first period.

    On the play in question, Kotkaniemi dumped the puck off to Paul Byron near mid-ice. McDavid appeared as if he had time to stop his momentum, but instead, he lifted his elbow up to Kotkaniemi's head and neck region as he delivered the hit. 

    McDavid was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing. The fine is the maximum punishment allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.

    Kotkaniemi was able to stay in the game. He played a total of 15 minutes, 53 seconds, and scored Montreal's first goal of the game 18 seconds into the first period. 

    McDavid played a season-low 16 minutes, 55 seconds in the loss. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Oilers’ McDavid Fined for Elbow to Kotkaniemi

      Oilers’ McDavid Fined for Elbow to Kotkaniemi
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      Oilers’ McDavid Fined for Elbow to Kotkaniemi

      NHL Trade Talk
      via NHL Trade Talk

      Women of Oilersnation: Allison Bullock

      Women of Oilersnation: Allison Bullock
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      Women of Oilersnation: Allison Bullock

      Kyla Lane
      via OILERSNATION

      NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flyers, Panthers, Flames, Oilers, More

      NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flyers, Panthers, Flames, Oilers, More
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flyers, Panthers, Flames, Oilers, More

      Jim Parsons
      via The Hockey Writers

      Connor McDavid Receives Fine For Elbowing Jasper Kotkaniemi

      Connor McDavid Receives Fine For Elbowing Jasper Kotkaniemi
      Edmonton Oilers logo
      Edmonton Oilers

      Connor McDavid Receives Fine For Elbowing Jasper Kotkaniemi

      Luke Flannigan
      via Last Word On Hockey