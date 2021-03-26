Eagles Trade No. 6 Draft Pick, 5th Rounder to Dolphins for No. 12, 4th, 2022 1st

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After acquiring the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins have flipped it to the Philadelphia Eagles for two picks.

The Eagles announced on Friday they sent the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in this year's draft to Miami in exchange for picks No. 12, No. 123 and a 2022 first-rounder.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Miami was acquiring four draft picks—including No. 12 overall this year plus first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2022—from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 3 pick in 2021.

The Dolphins now have picks No. 6 and No. 18 in the first round this year. They can use both of those selections to upgrade their roster at two different positions, or they could potentially package them together in a deal to acquire another pick or player.

Based on their current draft position, the Dolphins appear comfortable going into 2021 with Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback. They will likely be able to land one of the top wide receivers, including Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith, in the 2021 class with the sixth pick if they stay in that spot.

The Eagles also appear to be firmly committed to Jalen Hurts as their quarterback next season. They could go in any number of directions with the No. 12 pick. Wide receiver, cornerback and linebacker are among the positions they could stand to upgrade.